Richmond County has opened eight cooling centers to help residents escape the dangerous heat wave sweeping across Georgia today.

🌡️ Why It Matters: With heat index values expected to reach up to 109 degrees, these cooling centers provide a lifesaving option for people without air conditioning or those most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

❄️ Where To Find Relief: Richmond County’s cooling centers are spread throughout Augusta and Hephzibah, with varying hours:

Carrie J. Mays Center: 1014 11th Ave, Augusta (10:30AM-7:00PM)

Bernie Ward Center: 1941 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta (hours not specified)

Blythe Center: 3129 HWY 88, Blythe (9:30AM-6:00PM)

Henry H. Brigham Center: 2463 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta (11:00AM-8:00PM)

May Park: 622 4th Street, Augusta (9:30AM-8:00PM)

McBean Center: 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Rd, Hephzibah (8:30AM-6:00PM)

Sand Hills Center: 2540 Wheeler Rd, Augusta (9:00AM-5:00PM)

Warren Road Center: 300 Warren Rd, Augusta (10:00AM-7:00PM)

🚨 Who’s At Risk: The elderly, young children, people with certain medical conditions, and those without access to air conditioning face the highest danger during extreme heat events.

🚰 Stay Safe: Health officials recommend drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and checking on vulnerable neighbors and family members.

🏠 Beyond Cooling Centers: Columbia County residents can visit Bessie Thomas Community Center at 5913 Euchee Creek Dr. in Grovetown (7am-1:30pm, Monday-Friday).

📱 Need Help? Each cooling center has a phone number listed for those needing more information. The Robert Howard Community Center in Diamond Lakes (103 Diamond Lakes Way, Hephzibah) is also available at 706-826-1370.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.