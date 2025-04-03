Rare April Heat Wave Could Set Record Temperatures in Georgia

A powerful early April heat wave threatens to shatter temperature records across Georgia over the next three days.

🔥 What We Know: Unusual warmth will blanket Georgia Thursday through Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s statewide. Atlanta faces its highest chance of breaking records Friday at 95 percent. Macon follows closely with an 88 percent chance that same day. Athens and Columbus could both see records fall, with chances ranging from 44 to 76 percent.

⚠️ Why It Matters: This extreme heat arrives before many Georgians have acclimated to warm weather, increasing health risks. The sudden temperature spike threatens the elderly, children, outdoor workers and those with medical conditions who aren’t prepared for summer-like heat in early spring.

📊 By The Numbers: Forecast high temperatures Thursday show Albany reaching 90 degrees, Atlanta hitting 87 degrees, and multiple cities including Thomaston, Dublin and Vidalia reaching 89 degrees. Record-breaking probabilities peak Friday with Atlanta at 95 percent, Macon at 88 percent and Columbus at 76 percent.

🌡️ In Context: Early April typically brings mild temperatures in the 70s across Georgia. This heat wave pushes temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal, more typical of June weather patterns.

⏭️ What’s Next: The National Weather Service Atlanta office continues monitoring conditions and may issue heat advisories if warranted. Residents should check for updated forecasts as the heat wave progresses.

🚰 Take Action: Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Limit outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Check on elderly neighbors and those without air conditioning. Never leave children or pets in vehicles, even briefly.

❤️ Remember The Golden Rule: Offer water to delivery drivers, mail carriers and outdoor workers you encounter during these dangerously hot days. A simple cold drink can make a significant difference to someone working in extreme heat.