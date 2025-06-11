Central Georgia residents should prepare for isolated thunderstorms today, while north Georgia’s dry spell will end as rain chances increase statewide through the weekend.

🌧️ Why It Matters: Today’s storms could bring lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and pea-sized hail to central Georgia communities between 2 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.

⛈️ What’s Happening: While today’s storms remain isolated to central areas, the entire state will see increasing rain chances through Sunday. North Georgia’s current dry conditions won’t last much longer.

🌡️ The Forecast:

Today: Isolated afternoon storms in central Georgia with highs 87-90°F

Thursday: Scattered afternoon showers and storms, highs 87-91°F

Friday through Sunday: Numerous showers and storms statewide with temperatures remaining warm in the upper 80s to low 90s

🔍 Between the Lines: The weather pattern shows a significant shift from isolated storms to widespread precipitation, suggesting residents should adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay weather-aware throughout the week.