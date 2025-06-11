Central Georgia residents should prepare for isolated thunderstorms today, while north Georgia’s dry spell will end as rain chances increase statewide through the weekend.
🌧️ Why It Matters: Today’s storms could bring lightning, wind gusts up to 40 mph, and pea-sized hail to central Georgia communities between 2 and 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Atlanta.
⛈️ What’s Happening: While today’s storms remain isolated to central areas, the entire state will see increasing rain chances through Sunday. North Georgia’s current dry conditions won’t last much longer.
🌡️ The Forecast:
- Today: Isolated afternoon storms in central Georgia with highs 87-90°F
- Thursday: Scattered afternoon showers and storms, highs 87-91°F
- Friday through Sunday: Numerous showers and storms statewide with temperatures remaining warm in the upper 80s to low 90s
🔍 Between the Lines: The weather pattern shows a significant shift from isolated storms to widespread precipitation, suggesting residents should adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay weather-aware throughout the week.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.