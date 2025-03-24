Pollen Skyrockets in Georgia

Your car isn’t yellow from sunshine, folks. Georgia’s pollen count just exploded to a whopping 3,028, with trees leading the sneeze-inducing parade.

🌳 What We Know: Trees are the primary culprits in today’s respiratory nightmare, showing extremely high levels on March 24. Grass pollen remains mercifully low, while weeds are hanging out in the moderate range. Mold spores are also keeping relatively low profiles today.

🤧 Why It Matters: These astronomical pollen counts mean misery for allergy sufferers across the state. When counts exceed 3,000, even people who typically don’t have allergies might find themselves reaching for tissues.

💊 Take Action: Allergy experts recommend limiting outdoor activities during peak pollen hours, keeping windows closed, changing clothes after being outside, and washing hair before bed. Over-the-counter antihistamines can provide relief for many sufferers.

🔮 What’s Next: Pollen counts typically peak in late March through April in Georgia, so residents should prepare for several more weeks of the yellow dust invasion before conditions improve.