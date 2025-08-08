A fresh breeze from the northeast is keeping temps down across Georgia for several more days. You will feel it this afternoon, even with a few pop-up storms around.

🌡️ What It Means For You: Highs stay in the low to mid 80s through the weekend, with mornings in the upper 60s. That means cooler walks, lower power use, and a break from sticky air. Keep rain gear close for a brief shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

🌬️ What’s Happening: High pressure is wedging cool, dry air down the eastern side of the mountains, pushing Mid-Atlantic air into Georgia on east-northeast winds.

This pattern holds into early next week.

Atlanta’s highs run about 5 to 7 degrees below normal into Monday, then near normal by Tuesday and slightly warmer by Wednesday.

⛈️ Between The Lines: Storms will be isolated to scattered, not a washout.

Any storm can bring brief downpours, lightning, and gusty wind. When thunder roars, head indoors.

🗺️ The Big Picture: For August, this is unusual. We’re used to heat and haze. This setup knocks back heat and humidity without a strong cold front, a reminder that local wind patterns around the Appalachians can reshape summer weather here.

The Sources: National Weather Service.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.