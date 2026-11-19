Southbound I-575 is completely closed just north of Airport Drive following an accident, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says.
Detour: Traffic is being redirected at Howell Bridge. Drivers should expect delays and use caution in the area.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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