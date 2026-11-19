What’s happening: The Carrollton Police Department Traffic Unit says it looked further into the crash and decided not to pursue a charge of Serious Injury by Vehicle against the 79-year-old Carrollton woman who was driving the car. Police say the decision was based on legal requirements tied to that specific charge. Police also say dropping the charge does not make the pedestrian’s injuries any less serious.

What’s new: Two charges against the driver are still in place: DUI and Failure to Yield to a Person in a Crosswalk. Police say more charges could still be added once results come back from blood testing.

The path forward: The crash is still being investigated by the Carrollton Police Department Traffic Unit. Blood test results are pending, and police say those results could lead to additional charges.