A Lawrenceville man who went into cardiac arrest during a house fire in September is alive after two Gwinnett County firefighters pulled him from the basement and revived him.

What happened: Lieutenant Andrew Murphy went into the burning house and found the man trapped in the basement, in cardiac arrest. Murphy got him out. Firemedic Senior Cameron Mitchell then led the medical team that restored the man’s pulse.

The recognition: Murphy and Mitchell were honored at a First Responders’ Appreciation Lunch on October 28 at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville.

The Gwinnett County Tax Commissioner’s Office was among those recognizing them at the event, which was hosted by Chef Charlie Hatney of Mae’s Open Arms Outreach.