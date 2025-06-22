Georgia is bracing for its first serious heat wave of 2025, with some cities having a 75% chance of hitting triple digit temperatures this week.

🌡️ Why It Matters: Dangerous heat can cause serious health problems and drive up your power bills. Knowing when the worst heat hits helps you plan ahead and stay safe.

☀️ What’s Happening: The hottest days will be Tuesday through Friday across the state. Atlanta has the highest chance of reaching 100 degrees on Thursday at 75%. Athens and several other cities aren’t far behind with 70% odds on Thursday.

🔥 The Heat Map: Every major Georgia city has at least a 60% chance of triple-digit heat by mid-week. Columbus, Macon, and Rome all peak at 70% odds on Thursday. Even Monday starts the dangerous pattern with some cities already seeing elevated chances.

🏠 What This Means for You: Expect your air conditioning to work overtime and your electric bill to spike. Heat this intense can be deadly for older adults, young children, and people with health conditions. Pets are also at serious risk on hot pavement and in cars.

What’s the big deal?: High temperatures are dangerous because they can lead to heat-related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke, which occur when the body cannot cool itself effectively. Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can result in dehydration, organ damage, and in severe cases, can be fatal. Additionally, high temperatures can exacerbate pre-existing health conditions and place vulnerable populations, like the elderly and young children, at greater risk.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

