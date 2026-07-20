A dangerous heat index is the main story across Georgia Monday, with temperatures climbing into the low-to-mid 90s from the mountains to the coast and the air feeling as hot as 106 degrees in some areas.

What’s happening: Most of Georgia stays dry and sunny through Tuesday, but afternoon storm chances grow through the middle of the week. The biggest rain threat arrives Wednesday and lingers into the weekend.

Metro Atlanta area: High near 93-94 today, feels like up to 101. A small chance of afternoon storms after 4 p.m.

Northwest Georgia and the Alabama border: High near 94-95 today and Tuesday, with heat index values reaching 106 on Tuesday. Mostly dry through midweek.

South Georgia near the Florida line: Already seeing storms Monday, with an 80% chance of rain today and a 90% chance Tuesday. Rainfall totals of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch possible Tuesday.

Southeast Georgia and the coast: Highs near 93-95 today with heat index values up to 106. Mostly dry through Wednesday before storm chances increase late week.

Northeast Georgia mountains: Highs near 93-94 today, mostly sunny. Storm chances arrive Wednesday.

The heat: The combination of high temperatures and humidity is pushing the “feels like” temperature well above the actual air temperature across the state. Metro Atlanta will feel as hot as 101 degrees today and Tuesday. South Georgia near the coast will feel as hot as 105. Northwest Georgia near the Alabama line faces the most extreme heat index this week, reaching 106 on Tuesday.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.” Often people will cite the heat index as the actual temperature. It may not be the actual temperature, but it is actually what the weather feels like.

The storm pattern: A more active weather pattern moves in Wednesday across most of Georgia. The Atlanta area has a 50% chance of afternoon and evening storms Wednesday, climbing to 60% by Saturday. South Georgia near Tallahassee sees the heaviest rain this week, with storms likely Tuesday through Wednesday. The Savannah and coastal areas stay mostly dry through Wednesday before storm chances build sharply Thursday through Saturday, reaching 60-70%.

What this means for you: Heat index values above 100 degrees can cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially for people who work or exercise outside. Drink water regularly, limit time outdoors during the hottest part of the day (generally noon to 4 p.m.), and check on elderly neighbors and young children.

The path forward: Afternoon storm chances increase gradually through the week across most of the state, with the most widespread rain likely arriving Wednesday through Saturday. South Georgia faces the most active pattern earliest, starting today.