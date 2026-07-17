The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill this week that could make daylight saving time permanent.

If the federal government allows it, Georgia will switch to daylight saving time, which the state is currently using, permanently.

That’s thanks to a trigger law passed in 2021 and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. State Sen. Ben Watson, who is also a doctor, sponsored the bill.

“It is well documented that there is an increase of heart attacks and strokes with the time change back and forth, not to mention the havoc that it wreaks on our sleep and just people don’t like the change,” he said.

Critics of a permanent move to daylight saving time say standard time better aligns with our natural circadian rhythm. Watson said despite this, many people prefer the extra sunlight in the evenings.

Other concerns include children getting picked up in the dark for school in the winter months, during which the sun could rise after 8:30 a.m.

“I think it’s still important for local school boards to make the adjustment so that children are not getting picked up in the dark,” Watson said, suggesting local school districts push back the start of school in late sunrise months.

The federal bill still needs to clear the U.S. Senate, but President Donald Trump has indicated that he supports the cause. At least 18 other states have similar trigger laws to Georgia.

This story comes to The Georgia Sun through a reporting partnership with GPB a non-profit newsroom focused on reporting in Georgia.