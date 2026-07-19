What happened: The wreck happened around 3:22 a.m. on I-285 eastbound, near the New Northside Drive bridge. Both drivers were taken to a hospital. One of them died from their injuries. The other driver was hurt but is expected to survive.

The investigation: Sandy Springs police are working to determine what caused the crash. No further details have been made public.

What’s still unknown: Police have not identified either driver or said what led to the collision.

If you saw it: Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Traffic Unit or Sgt. Inman at 770-551-6900.