SANDY SPRINGS — A two-car crash on I-285 in Sandy Springs killed one person and sent another to the hospital early Saturday morning.
What happened: The wreck happened around 3:22 a.m. on I-285 eastbound, near the New Northside Drive bridge. Both drivers were taken to a hospital. One of them died from their injuries. The other driver was hurt but is expected to survive.
The investigation: Sandy Springs police are working to determine what caused the crash. No further details have been made public.
What’s still unknown: Police have not identified either driver or said what led to the collision.
If you saw it: Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Traffic Unit or Sgt. Inman at 770-551-6900.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.