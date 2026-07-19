A man wanted for raping and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child was arrested Friday afternoon in Decatur, ending a search that had placed him on Fulton County’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

What happened: James Anthony Zachery was taken into custody without a struggle. He faces four charges: rape, aggravated sodomy by force, sex trafficking, and soliciting sodomy from someone under 18.

What’s new: Zachery is now in the Fulton County jail with no bond set, meaning he cannot pay to be released while his case moves through the courts.

The path forward: Zachery will remain jailed without bond. Under Georgia law, people charged with rape and sex trafficking face serious prison time if convicted. No trial date has been announced.