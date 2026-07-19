A man wanted for raping and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old child was arrested Friday afternoon in Decatur, ending a search that had placed him on Fulton County’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.
What happened: James Anthony Zachery was taken into custody without a struggle. He faces four charges: rape, aggravated sodomy by force, sex trafficking, and soliciting sodomy from someone under 18.
What’s new: Zachery is now in the Fulton County jail with no bond set, meaning he cannot pay to be released while his case moves through the courts.
The path forward: Zachery will remain jailed without bond. Under Georgia law, people charged with rape and sex trafficking face serious prison time if convicted. No trial date has been announced.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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