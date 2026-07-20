The mother of a 2-year-old Georgia boy killed by a loaded, unsecured gun at a Florida vacation rental now faces a felony charge, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened: Brayden Tennyson died after a 4-year-old family member found a loaded handgun inside a car parked outside an Airbnb on Scrapbook Street in Kissimmee. The family had driven down from Louisville, Georgia. The adults were outside the vehicle when the shot was fired. Brayden was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando, where he was pronounced dead.

The charge: Homicide detectives forwarded a felony culpable negligence charge against Brayden’s mother, 37-year-old Shakelia Tennyson of Louisville, Georgia, to the state attorney’s office. Under Florida law, leaving a loaded gun within reach of a child is a third-degree felony if the child gets the gun and someone is hurt or killed. A third-degree felony in Florida carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Where things stand: Tennyson returned to Georgia last week and has been told about the charge. No arrest has been announced. The case now sits with the state attorney’s office, which will decide whether to formally prosecute.

The path forward: The state attorney’s office will review the case and determine whether to file formal charges. Tennyson has not been taken into custody.