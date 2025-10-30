North Georgia residents need to protect their plants and pipes before bedtime Friday as temperatures could drop to 29 degrees Saturday morning.

What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch for parts of Rabun, Habersham, and other northern counties from late Friday night through Saturday morning. Temperatures could kill crops and damage outdoor plumbing.

What’s Important: This is an early freeze for the region. Residents should bring potted plants inside, cover garden vegetation, drain sprinkler systems, and remove hoses from outdoor faucets before sunset Friday.

Between the Lines: A freeze watch means there is a 50 percent or greater chance of temperatures hitting 32 degrees or below. Saturday morning’s expected low of 29 degrees would be a hard freeze that could kill tender plants in one night.

Catch Up Quick: Clear skies and calm winds behind a cold front will cause temperatures to drop fast overnight Friday. The average first freeze in North Georgia typically happens in early to mid-November. Saturday will warm up with sunshine returning later in the day.

The Sources: National Weather Service