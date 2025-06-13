Georgians face another round of dangerous thunderstorms this evening, with forecasters warning the severe weather won’t stop there.
⛈️ Why It Matters: These storms pack heavy rain that could flood roads and neighborhoods, plus lightning and strong winds that make it dangerous to be outside.
🌧️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook covering most of north and central Georgia through next Thursday. Officials say storms will bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall.
🔍 Between the Lines: Weather officials say they can’t rule out an isolated severe thunderstorm today, meaning conditions could get bad fast in some areas.
📅 The Big Picture: Forecasters expect daily afternoon and evening storms through Thursday. While strong storms are possible each day, meteorologists say they can’t pinpoint exactly when or where the worst weather will hit yet.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.