Georgia residents face dangerous heat conditions today as heat index values soar past 105 degrees across dozens of counties.

🌡️ Why It Matters: Extreme heat is the deadliest weather phenomenon in the U.S., and today’s combination of high temperatures and humidity creates conditions where heat-related illnesses can develop rapidly, especially for vulnerable populations.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🔥 What’s Happening: The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. tonight for most of Georgia.

⚠️ Health Risks: Heat of this magnitude can cause:

Heat exhaustion (dizziness, nausea, heavy sweating)

Heat stroke (confusion, hot/dry skin, rapid pulse) – a medical emergency requiring immediate 911 response

🏠 Stay Safe: Health officials recommend:

Drinking plenty of fluids

Staying in air-conditioned spaces

Checking on elderly neighbors and relatives

Scheduling frequent breaks if working outdoors

Never leaving children or pets in vehicles

🌆 The Big Picture: This heat wave arrives as Georgia experiences increasingly frequent extreme heat events. Climate data shows the state now averages more days above 95°F than in previous decades, with urban areas often experiencing even higher temperatures due to the heat island effect.

How to Read and Understand The News When reading news, remember: Truth doesn’t change because we dislike it

Facts remain facts even when they make us uncomfortable

Events happen whether we accept them or not

Good reporting often challenges us

The news isn’t choosing a position — it is relaying what official, verified sources have said.

Blaming the press for bad news is like blaming a thermometer for a fever. Before dismissing news that bothers you, ask: What evidence supports this story? Am I reacting to facts or feelings? What would change my mind? Am I “shooting the messenger” because I don’t like what is happening? Smart news consumers seek truth, not just comfort.