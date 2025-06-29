Georgia’s heat wave rages on net week and residents should prepare for a hot, stormy week ahead with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees and daily thunderstorm chances through July 4th.

🌡️ Why It Matters: The combination of high temperatures and humidity will create dangerous heat index values near 100 degrees, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for outdoor workers, seniors, and children.

🌩️ Storm Timeline: Today’s mostly sunny skies will give way to a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, with similar patterns continuing all week.

• Monday brings a 70% chance of storms after 11 a.m.

• Tuesday and Wednesday both show 80% storm chances

• July 4th still carries a 30% chance of rain with temperatures reaching 93 degrees

💧 Between the Lines: The persistent storm pattern means potential relief from heat but also creates risks for outdoor events and holiday celebrations.

• Evening activities generally face lower storm chances than afternoon events.

• Heat index values (what it actually feels like) will consistently exceed actual temperatures by 7-8 degrees.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🌞 The Holiday Outlook: Fourth of July celebrations may face some weather challenges with a 30% chance of storms, though the forecast shows mostly sunny conditions with temperatures climbing to 93 degrees.