Georgia Weekend Weather: Heat Before Sunday Storms

Our area will experience warm temperatures through the weekend before storms move in Sunday. Today reaches near 88 degrees with partly sunny skies and calm winds that shift to light southerly breezes by afternoon.

🌙 Tonight’s Forecast: Expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures dropping to around 64 degrees. Southeast winds remain light at around 5 mph.

🌡️ Weekend Outlook: Saturday continues the warm trend with mostly sunny skies and a high near 87 degrees. South winds pick up slightly to between 5 and 10 mph, with occasional gusts reaching 20 mph. Saturday night stays partly cloudy with a low around 65 degrees.

⛈️ Storm Alert: The weather pattern changes Sunday afternoon with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The day starts partly sunny with temperatures climbing to near 86 degrees. Southwest winds increase to between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

💧 By The Numbers:

Sunday night brings a 90 percent chance of precipitation

Monday’s high drops to near 70 degrees

Weekend highs remain in the upper 80s

🔍 What’s Next: Sunday night storms intensify with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely after 8 p.m. Monday continues with showers and possibly thunderstorms throughout the day.

🌂 Take Action: Plan outdoor activities for Friday and Saturday to avoid Sunday’s deteriorating conditions. Keep umbrellas and rain gear accessible for Sunday evening through Monday.