Residents across Georgia will face dangerous heat today with heat index values reaching up to 109 degrees, prompting officials to issue a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m.

What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”

🌡️ Why It Matters: This extreme heat poses serious health risks, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, young children, and outdoor workers. Heat-related illnesses can develop quickly when temperatures climb this high.

⚠️ What’s Happening: The National Weather Service in Peachtree City warns that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity creates dangerous conditions from noon until evening across most of the state.

🌩️ Storm Threat: Isolated thunderstorms are expected after 1 p.m. today, becoming more widespread between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday. Some storms could turn severe with:

Damaging winds between 50-70 mph that could down trees and cause power outages

Hail up to quarter size in the strongest storms

🚨 Safety Steps: Health officials recommend:

Drinking plenty of fluids throughout the day

Staying in air-conditioned spaces when possible

Checking on elderly neighbors and relatives

Taking frequent breaks if working outdoors

Never leaving children or pets in vehicles

🔮 Looking Ahead: The unsettled weather pattern continues with scattered thunderstorms expected Thursday through Tuesday, with Thursday’s storms potentially producing damaging wind gusts between 40-60 mph.

