Georgia Power Prepares for Weekend Storms

Georgia Power crews say they are ready as dangerous storms approach the state this weekend. Forecasters predict high winds, heavy rain and possible tornadoes that could leave many residents without electricity.

🌧️ What We Know: The approaching storm system threatens to saturate ground and create localized flooding. When combined with high winds, these conditions often topple trees onto power lines. Georgia Power has positioned crews across the state to respond once conditions become safe enough for repairs.

📱 Take Action: Make sure your phone number is updated with Georgia Power to receive outage alerts via text message. You can report outages through the Georgia Power mobile app, website, or by calling 888-891-0938.

⚠️ Why This Should Catch Your Attention: Downed power lines create life-threatening hazards. Never touch fallen wires or attempt to remove tree limbs from power lines yourself. If you see downed lines, call 911 immediately.

🚗 Safety First: If you encounter utility crews working on roadways, Georgia law requires you to move over one lane. Those using portable generators should follow manufacturer instructions and never operate them in enclosed spaces.