Georgia’s pollen count reached 4,640 grains per cubic meter of air on Saturday, landing in the “extremely high” range.
What’s Happening: Atlanta Allergy & Asthma recorded the count at its pollen monitoring station, the only one in Georgia certified by the National Allergy Bureau. The daily number reflects pollen grains measured in one cubic meter of air over the past 24 hours.
Top contributors: Oak, pine, mulberry, birch, and sycamore trees are driving the count. Mugwort, a weed, is also present. Grass pollen remains low.
What’s Important: The “extremely high” level for tree pollen starts at 1,500 grains per cubic meter. Saturday’s reading is more than three times that mark.
By the Numbers: Counts have stayed elevated across the second half of March. The month’s peak was 6,563, recorded on March 23.
Mold Activity: Mold levels Saturday are rated low.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.