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Georgia’s pollen count reached 4,640 grains per cubic meter of air on Saturday, landing in the “extremely high” range.

What’s Happening: Atlanta Allergy & Asthma recorded the count at its pollen monitoring station, the only one in Georgia certified by the National Allergy Bureau. The daily number reflects pollen grains measured in one cubic meter of air over the past 24 hours.

Top contributors: Oak, pine, mulberry, birch, and sycamore trees are driving the count. Mugwort, a weed, is also present. Grass pollen remains low.

What’s Important: The “extremely high” level for tree pollen starts at 1,500 grains per cubic meter. Saturday’s reading is more than three times that mark.

By the Numbers: Counts have stayed elevated across the second half of March. The month’s peak was 6,563, recorded on March 23.

Mold Activity: Mold levels Saturday are rated low.