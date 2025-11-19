Multiple Georgia cities could shatter November temperature records this week as unseasonable warmth blankets the state.

What’s Happening: Temperatures will soar 15 to 20 degrees above normal through Saturday across Georgia. Atlanta is forecast to hit 78 degrees Wednesday, 79 Thursday, 77 Friday, and 76 Saturday. Athens, Columbus, and Macon will see similar warmth, with Columbus reaching 83 degrees Thursday.

What’s Important: Daily high temperature records may be broken in cities across north and central Georgia. The National Weather Service says overnight lows will only drop to the mid to upper 50s, keeping it unusually mild even at night.

Between the Lines: The National Weather Service predicts record highs ranging from 77 to 84 degrees for the coming days. Wednesday’s forecast high of 81 degrees in Columbus sits just below the record of 84 degrees. Thursday could see Athens tie its record of 83 degrees.

Catch Up Quick: Normal November temperatures in Georgia are much cooler, with highs typically in the low to mid-60s. This week’s warmth is more typical of early fall than late November.

The Big Picture: The warm spell comes as Georgia experiences a pattern of above-normal temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s across most of north and central Georgia, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s keeping it comfortable around the clock.

The Sources: National Weather Service Atlanta