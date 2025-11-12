Key Takeaways Georgia residents witnessed the northern lights on Tuesday night due to a rare G4 geomagnetic storm.

Georgia residents looked up Tuesday night to see a rare sight: the Northern Lights painting the sky red.

What’s Happening: A severe space storm brought the colorful light show to parts of Georgia. While some people could see hints of color with their eyes, cameras captured a strong red glow across the night sky.

What’s Important: This marks the second time in just over a year that Georgians have witnessed the Northern Lights. The display is unusual this far south.

Between the Lines: The lights appeared because of a G4 geomagnetic storm — one of the strongest types. The storm pushed solar particles and magnetic fields toward Earth, creating the colorful display that normally stays near the North Pole.

