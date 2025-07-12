Scattered thunderstorms today will give way to a potentially dangerous heat wave with “feels like” temperatures reaching 108 degrees across north and central Georgia starting Sunday.
🌡️ Why It Matters: Extreme heat can be life-threatening, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly and those without air conditioning, and comes as many outdoor weekend events are planned across the region.
⛈️ Today’s Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon with potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding on roadways.
🔥 The Heat Builds: Sunday marks the beginning of a three-day stretch of dangerous heat conditions:
- Heat index values will range from 100-108°F Sunday through Tuesday
- Actual temperatures will likely reach the mid-to-upper 90s
- Storm coverage will decrease as the heat intensifies
What is the Heat Index?: The heat index refers to what the temperature feels like when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity. The thermometer in your car may report 90 degree temperatures, but the humidity means that to your body, it will feel like it is over 100 degrees. The heat index is sometimes called the “apparent temperature.”
⚠️ Stay Safe: Heat of this magnitude requires precautions:
- Limit outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours
- Stay hydrated and check on elderly neighbors
- Never leave children or pets in vehicles, even briefly
- Seek air-conditioned spaces if your home lacks cooling
🌦️ Looking Ahead: The National Weather Service expects only isolated storms through early next week as the heat dome strengthens over the region.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.