Cobb County residents looking for relief from scorching temperatures this weekend can cool off at the Hope House Cooling Shelter in Marietta. The shelter is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:30 p.m.

🌡️ Why It Matters: With dangerous heat levels expected, the shelter offers a lifeline for residents without access to air conditioning or other cooling options.

🏠 Shelter Details: Located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, the shelter offers more than just a cool space. Guests will receive lunch and dinner before they leave each day.

🔍 Between the Lines: Heat-related illnesses can be deadly—especially for seniors, children and those with medical conditions. Public cooling centers like this are becoming essential as Georgia’s summers grow hotter.

⏰ When to Go: The shelter will be open Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, from noon to 6:30 p.m. each day.