Cobb County residents looking for relief from scorching temperatures this weekend can cool off at the Hope House Cooling Shelter in Marietta. The shelter is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:30 p.m.
🌡️ Why It Matters: With dangerous heat levels expected, the shelter offers a lifeline for residents without access to air conditioning or other cooling options.
🏠 Shelter Details: Located at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, the shelter offers more than just a cool space. Guests will receive lunch and dinner before they leave each day.
🔍 Between the Lines: Heat-related illnesses can be deadly—especially for seniors, children and those with medical conditions. Public cooling centers like this are becoming essential as Georgia’s summers grow hotter.
⏰ When to Go: The shelter will be open Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, June 29, from noon to 6:30 p.m. each day.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.