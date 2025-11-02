Georgia will see clouds build today before rain and storms arrive tonight.
What’s Happening: The state starts Sunday with increasing clouds and temperatures climbing to 68 degrees. A light southeast wind of 5 mph will pick up through the day.
What’s Important: Rain and thunderstorms will likely move through before 3 a.m., with a 30% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will drop to 44 degrees overnight with winds shifting from the north.
The Big Picture: Monday brings a complete turnaround. Expect full sunshine and highs near 68 degrees again, but with gusty north winds up to 15 mph making it feel cooler than today.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.