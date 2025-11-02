Georgia will see clouds build today before rain and storms arrive tonight.

What’s Happening: The state starts Sunday with increasing clouds and temperatures climbing to 68 degrees. A light southeast wind of 5 mph will pick up through the day.

What’s Important: Rain and thunderstorms will likely move through before 3 a.m., with a 30% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will drop to 44 degrees overnight with winds shifting from the north.

The Big Picture: Monday brings a complete turnaround. Expect full sunshine and highs near 68 degrees again, but with gusty north winds up to 15 mph making it feel cooler than today.