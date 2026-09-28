Georgia is in for a stretch of clear, warm fall weather to start the week, with temperatures climbing through the mid-to-upper 80s before rain chances arrive Friday and stick around through the weekend.

What’s happening: Sunshine and dry air cover the entire state Monday through Thursday. Highs will range from the low 80s in the north Georgia mountains to near 90 degrees across south Georgia and the coastal plain. Nights will be cool and comfortable, with lows dropping into the mid-50s to low 60s in the Atlanta area and staying warmer, near 70, in the south.

The breakdown by region:

North Georgia and Atlanta area: Highs near 82 to 87 Monday through Thursday. Rain chances arrive Friday at 50%, climbing to 60% Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Highs near 82 to 87 Monday through Thursday. Rain chances arrive Friday at 50%, climbing to 60% Saturday and Sunday, with thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon and evening. West Georgia: Warmer, with highs near 87 to 90 midweek. Rain and thunderstorm chances build Thursday night and stay through the weekend at 50% to 60%.

Warmer, with highs near 87 to 90 midweek. Rain and thunderstorm chances build Thursday night and stay through the weekend at 50% to 60%. South Georgia: The warmest stretch in the state, with highs near 89 to 90 through Wednesday. Scattered storms are possible as early as Thursday afternoon, with chances reaching 60% by Saturday.

The warmest stretch in the state, with highs near 89 to 90 through Wednesday. Scattered storms are possible as early as Thursday afternoon, with chances reaching 60% by Saturday. Southeast Georgia and the coast: Highs near 82 to 90 early in the week. Storm chances build Friday and reach 60% Saturday and Sunday.

What’s new: The dry stretch ends Friday for most of the state. The National Weather Service forecasts a 50% to 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms across Georgia from Friday through Sunday, with the best chances Saturday and Sunday.

What this means for you: If you have outdoor plans this weekend, expect rain. The highest storm chances statewide fall Saturday and Sunday.

The path forward: Forecasters expect the wet pattern to continue into Sunday night, with no clear end to the rain chances before the new week begins.