Georgia drivers are paying $4.19 a gallon for regular gas as of Sunday, and prices have climbed more than a dollar since this time last year with no sign of the usual fall drop-off.

What’s happening: The national average sits at $4.47 a gallon, unchanged from last week. A year ago, the national average was $3.13. Filling a standard 15-gallon tank in Georgia now costs about $62.85.

Why prices are staying high: Gas prices typically fall when summer ends, but that is not happening this year. Ongoing instability near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route for oil, and high crude oil costs are keeping prices elevated. September 2026 is on track to set a new record for the highest monthly national average ever recorded for that month. The all-time national record is $5.01 a gallon, set June 14, 2022.

Averages Explained: The prices above reflect averages across thousands of gas stations statewide, compiled by AAA. That means you may well find gas cheaper — or more expensive — than the figures cited here at a specific station near you. An average is the middle of a wide range, not a price every station charges. If your local gas station is cheaper, great — that station is pulling the average down. We know, math is hard sometimes.

Georgia compared to its record: The state’s all-time high was $4.49 a gallon, reached June 15, 2022. Sunday’s price is 30 cents below that mark. Georgia’s average is 10 cents higher than last week and 39 cents higher than last month.

Where prices vary in Georgia: The most expensive metro areas in the state are Athens at $4.24, Atlanta at $4.23, and Gainesville at $4.22. The cheapest are Albany at $4.07, Valdosta at $4.08, and the Catoosa-Dade-Walker area at $4.09.

What AAA says: “Gas prices remain a challenge for Georgia families, especially for those who depend on their vehicles for work, school, and daily activities,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With the state average still above $4 per gallon, many drivers are looking for ways to make every tank go further. Simple steps like reducing aggressive driving, keeping tires properly inflated, and limiting extra trips can help stretch fuel dollars.”

Ways to spend less at the pump: AAA offers several tips for cutting fuel costs:

Shop around before you fill up using the AAA Fuel Price Finder at GasPrices.AAA.com.

Pay cash. Some stations charge more per gallon when you use a credit card.

Sign up for fuel savings programs at stations you use regularly.

Ways to stretch a tank further: Driving habits make a real difference in how far a tank goes. Fuel economy drops sharply at highway speeds above 50 mph. Avoiding hard acceleration and combining errands into one trip also help. Keeping your vehicle properly maintained improves efficiency as well. AAA’s repair shop finder is available at AAA.com/Auto Repair.

Planning a trip: Drivers can find gas prices and electric vehicle charging locations along their route using the AAA TripTik Travel Planner at AAA.com.

Road safety reminder: Waiters also urged drivers to watch out for stopped vehicles on the road. “See a disabled vehicle? Slow down and move over. It’s the safest choice for everyone,” she said. The reminder is part of AAA’s “Move Over For Me” traffic safety campaign.