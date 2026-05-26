A new study ranks Georgia as the fourth most forgetful state in the country.

What’s Happening: Online casino platform DuelBits scored all 50 states on a 100-point forgetfulness scale using seven factors: how much people sleep, how many sleep drug prescriptions are filled, how many messages go unread, how much alcohol people drink, how stressed people seem online, how often people search for lost items, and how often people search for forgotten passwords. Georgia scored 72.56 out of 100, landing behind only California, Nevada, and New York.

What’s Important: Georgia’s worst numbers were in sleep deprivation and password amnesia. About 38.7% of Georgians — nearly four in 10 — sleep fewer than seven hours a night, the fifth-highest rate in the country. The state also logged 129,000 annual searches for forgotten passwords, nearly double the national average of 67,245. Georgians also average 14 unread messages per day: five texts and nine emails that, apparently, seemed fine to deal with later.

By the Numbers:

23 sleep drug prescriptions per 100 Medicare enrollees in Georgia, 6th highest nationally.

17,360 searches per 100,000 Georgians each year for lost or misplaced items, including “find my phone,” “lost keys,” and “replace driver’s license.”

1.96 gallons of alcohol consumed per Georgian per year, 7th lowest in the country.

40.31% of Georgia posts on X flagged as stressed, ranking the state 43rd nationally and below the US average of 41.77%.

What’s Still Unknown: The study does not explain why California, which actually has the lowest sleep deprivation rate among the top 10 at 33.6%, still scored a runaway 85.39 — 13 points ahead of second-place Nevada. The methodology relies heavily on Google search volume and social media sentiment, neither of which has been peer-reviewed or independently validated.

The Path Forward: “Georgians stood out for consistently ranking near the top across multiple forgetfulness factors, especially sleep deprivation, unread messages, and forgotten password searches,” a DuelBits spokesperson said. The seven-hours-per-night sleep recommendation comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which links chronic sleep deprivation to memory problems, slower thinking, and reduced concentration.