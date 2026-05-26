A strong thunderstorm was moving north through southwest Georgia Tuesday afternoon, bringing wind gusts that could reach 40 mph.

What’s happening: The National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement at 1:20 PM for parts of Early, Miller, Seminole, and Decatur counties. The statement expires at 2:00 PM. Radar showed the storm near Donalsonville, moving north at 30 mph.

Where it’s headed: Towns in the path include Donalsonville, Centerville, Iron City, Brinson, Jakin, Howards Mill, Davis Park, Little Hope, Lela, Mayhaw, Cuba, Killarney, Sharphagen, Donalsonville Airport, Enterprise, Cedar Springs, Hentown, and Sawhatchee.

How this affects real people: Winds strong enough to snap tree limbs or send loose outdoor items flying are possible. Anyone outside should go inside a building until the storm passes.

The path forward: The National Weather Service says the storm could get stronger. Residents should keep an eye on local radio and TV stations, as a more serious weather warning could be issued before the statement expires.