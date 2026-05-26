What’s happening: Officers and business owners have reported fights, trespassing, and disturbances sparked by social media inside local businesses. Columbus police say the disruptions have affected workers, customers, and families trying to enjoy those spaces.

What’s important: Police say many businesses that stay open late are not meant for unsupervised kids. The department warned that anyone involved in criminal activity or disruptive behavior will face consequences, and that parents and guardians could also be held legally responsible under local and state law.

What police are asking: The department is urging parents to know where their children are and who they are with, and to stop dropping them off in business areas without adult supervision.

The path forward: Police say they will put more officers in the areas where problems have been reported. The department warned that these kinds of disturbances can quickly turn into something more serious, and that parents stepping in early is the best way to stop that from happening.