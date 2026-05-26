Two flood watches are in effect across a wide stretch of Georgia on Tuesday, and forecasters say the combination of soaked ground and more heavy rain could trigger flash flooding before midnight.

What’s happening: The watches cover dozens of counties from the Alabama state line east through central Georgia and south into the state’s southwest corner. One watch expires at 11 p.m. Tuesday. A second, covering southwest Georgia counties including Dougherty, Decatur, Grady, Seminole, Baker, Mitchell, Early, Lee, Terrell, Calhoun, Randolph, Clay, Quitman, and both Liberty County zones, runs until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

What’s important: Most of the region can expect 2 to 3 inches of rain, but some spots could see 6 to 8 inches. The ground is already saturated after several days of heavy rain, which means water has nowhere to absorb and flooding can develop faster than normal. Forecasters say storms may repeatedly move over the same areas, which can quickly overwhelm creeks, streams, and drainage systems.

How this affects real people: People near creeks, streams, low-lying areas, or neighborhoods where water tends to pool face the highest risk. Urban areas could also flood if rain falls faster than storm drains can handle. Anyone in a flood-prone area should be ready to act quickly if water starts rising, and should not wait for an official warning before making plans.

The path forward: Forecasters say these watches could be upgraded to flood warnings, meaning flooding is happening or imminent rather than just possible. Residents across the affected counties should keep checking forecasts through the evening.