COLUMBUS — One person died and two others were seriously hurt after a crash Wednesday evening near Woodruff Farm Road and Post Oak Drive in Columbus.
What happened: Columbus police said one person died at the scene. The two people who were hurt were taken to a hospital.
The investigation: The department’s Motor Squad is investigating. Police did not identify the person who died or say what caused the crash.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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