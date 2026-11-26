CONYERS — Rockdale County deputies are asking for help finding 38-year-old Arielle Corpening and two young children. The three were last seen near Avondale Boulevard and Flat Shoals Road in Conyers.
Who deputies are looking for. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office described the case as critical Wednesday night. Deputies say an 8-month-old girl in a pink coat and a 5-year-old girl are believed to be with Corpening.
How to help. Deputies ask anyone who sees them to keep their distance and call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 770-483-4200.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.
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