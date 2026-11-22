It has become my tradition to mark Thanksgiving with a column about the things for which I am thankful. I usually do this in the most tongue-in-cheek, irreverent way possible, and this year will be no different. Let’s go.

I’m thankful my dog finally caught a live animal in the yard. She’s been trying for months and it is important to celebrate when our family members achieve their goals.

I am thankful for the family that owns a franchise of a Tex-Mex restaurant I visited recently that was so incredibly dedicated they all came to work despite having an awful virus. My family appreciates you sharing that unexpected gift with us right before Thanksgiving.

I’m thankful for the junk drawer. Where else would I keep 14 dead batteries, a key to nothing, and soy sauce packets from the first Trump administration?

I’m thankful for the plastic food container lids that don’t fit a single container in the house. Somewhere out there, their soulmates are living happy lives without them.

I’m thankful for my Mama. I miss her terribly and I feel like she’d have some fun things to say about the twists and turns my life has taken over the last two years.

I’m thankful that I have a job where I don’t have to care one bit about creating shareholder value.

I’m thankful for contractors, handymen, and Mr. Fixits who can naturally figure out how to fix the things that break in my house.

I’m thankful for little voices with big laughs who bring joy to even the most mundane moments.

I’m thankful for press releases that arrive at 4:59 on a Friday afternoon from local governments. Nothing says “we have nothing to hide” quite like hoping everyone has already left for the weekend.

I’m thankful for church pews, the only furniture ever built specifically to keep a man awake.

I’m thankful for weeds, the only thing I’ve ever grown without trying.

I’m thankful for squirrels, living proof that a creature can spend its entire life in a state of total panic and still get things done.

I’m thankful for the doctor who says, “This might pinch a little.” It’s the only lie I accept with grace.

I’m thankful for the moving box labeled “Misc.” Nobody knows what’s in it, and nobody ever will. It just sits in the corner of the closet devoted to boxes like it.

I’m thankful for my savings account, which is doing the best it can under the circumstances.

I’m thankful for grown men who paint their bare chests for football games. It takes real confidence to be that wrong about your body in public.

Last but certainly not least, I am, as always, thankful for my wife. I’ve been entirely more frustrating to live with this year than probably any other on record and she deserves a lot of credit for putting up with me.