Georgia law enforcement has a message for drivers this rainy Thursday morning, and it can be summed up in two words: slow down.

Drivers may be tempted to push through the rain, especially on a busy Thursday morning. But wet roads change the physics of driving in ways that catch even experienced drivers off guard.

So let’s talk about it.

Your tires are not magic

When it rains, the road gets slick. Tires need extra time to grip the pavement and push water out of the way. That means a speed that felt perfectly reasonable on a dry road can quickly lead to a loss of control — ending in a ditch, a guardrail, or a collision.

Reduce your speed when rain starts falling. Not after you feel the car slide. Before.

Back off, buddy

The standard three-car-length following distance is not enough in wet conditions. In the rain, drivers should increase their following distance to five to seven seconds between their vehicle and the one ahead. Wet roads mean longer stopping distances, and that gap closes faster than most drivers expect.

Turn on your headlights — yes, even now

Even during daylight hours, rain reduces visibility for everyone on the road. Georgia law requires drivers to turn on their low-beam headlights any time it rains, day or night. The requirement is not just about the driver seeing the road — it is about other drivers being able to see the vehicle before a collision occurs.

Put the cruise control away

Cruise control is useful on long, dry stretches of highway, but it becomes a liability in wet conditions. It can prevent a vehicle from slowing down properly if it begins to hydroplane — the point at which tires lose contact with the road surface and steering control is significantly reduced.

Drivers should disengage cruise control and manage their speed manually in rainy conditions.

Easy does it

Sudden movements, hard braking, sharp steering, rapid acceleration, — or the way most Georgians drive — are dangerous on wet roads. Drivers should apply gentle, gradual inputs to the gas, brakes, and steering wheel to maintain control of the vehicle.

What to do when your car decides to go rogue

If a vehicle begins to hydroplane, drivers should ease off the gas slowly and steer in the direction they want to go. Slamming the brakes can make the situation worse. The goal is to regain traction gradually with calm, controlled inputs.

Staying calm in that moment is critical.

That puddle is not your friend

Standing water on roadways is one of the most underestimated hazards in wet weather. As little as 12 inches of moving water can sweep a vehicle off the road entirely. That is roughly the length of a standard ruler — enough force to move a full-size truck.

Do not drive through standing water. Do not drive through rushing water. Go around. Turn around. Wait it out.