Listen to this post

The City of South Fulton has extended a road closure on Union Road west of Old Fairburn Road. The closure runs through May 12, as part of a construction project in District 3.

What’s Happening: The city is building two new roundabouts — one at Old Fairburn Road at Union Road and one at Stonewall Tell Road at Union Road. The project also includes new sidewalks, streetlights, drainage work, and curb improvements.

What’s Important: Through traffic is blocked on the closed section of Union Road. Drivers are being sent from Butner Road to Pittman Road SW and then onto Stonewall Tell Road. Local access to nearby properties remains open.

How This Affects Real People: Anyone who regularly drives Union Road west of Old Fairburn Road will need to use the detour until at least May 12.

The Path Forward: The city says construction is in Stage 1. The closure is set to stay in place through May 12.