A driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Dallas Acworth Highway this afternoon, causing a head-on crash that left two people seriously hurt.
What happened: Around 1:49 p.m. today, a white 2022 Kia Sportage heading south on Dallas Acworth Highway crossed the double yellow center line near Bayside Drive and slammed head-on into a white 2023 Hyundai Sonata coming the other way. Both cars came to a stop in the northbound lane.
Who was hurt: All three people involved were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The Kia’s driver and the Hyundai’s driver both suffered serious injuries. The Hyundai’s passenger was hurt but less severely.
What’s still unknown: Police have not said why the Kia driver crossed into the oncoming lane. The crash is still under investigation.
The path forward: Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Cobb County police at (770) 499-3987. Reference case number 26041896.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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