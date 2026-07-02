A driver crossed into oncoming traffic on Dallas Acworth Highway this afternoon, causing a head-on crash that left two people seriously hurt.

What happened: Around 1:49 p.m. today, a white 2022 Kia Sportage heading south on Dallas Acworth Highway crossed the double yellow center line near Bayside Drive and slammed head-on into a white 2023 Hyundai Sonata coming the other way. Both cars came to a stop in the northbound lane.

Who was hurt: All three people involved were taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The Kia’s driver and the Hyundai’s driver both suffered serious injuries. The Hyundai’s passenger was hurt but less severely.

What’s still unknown: Police have not said why the Kia driver crossed into the oncoming lane. The crash is still under investigation.

The path forward: Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call Cobb County police at (770) 499-3987. Reference case number 26041896.