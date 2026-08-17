Richmond County residents can meet Sheriff Eugene Brantley, deputies and staff during the Badges & BBQ community event Saturday.

The free gathering will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Diamond Lakes Park, pavilions 3 and 4, 4335 Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.

The event will include food, drinks and bounce houses for children. Residents of all ages may attend, and families are encouraged to take part.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the event will focus on unity and fellowship while building stronger ties between law enforcement and the community.