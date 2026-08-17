Richmond County residents can meet Sheriff Eugene Brantley, deputies and staff during the Badges & BBQ community event Saturday.
The free gathering will run from noon to 3 p.m. at Diamond Lakes Park, pavilions 3 and 4, 4335 Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.
The event will include food, drinks and bounce houses for children. Residents of all ages may attend, and families are encouraged to take part.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the event will focus on unity and fellowship while building stronger ties between law enforcement and the community.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.