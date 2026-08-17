State law authorizes the governor to remove school boards that put their district’s accreditation at risk.

The private agency Cognia downgraded the Dublin City School District’s accreditation to one step from full loss last spring.

Then, last week, the Georgia Board of Education held a hearing at which state officials presented evidence about “persistent deficits” in the city system’s finances.

The problems were so severe that the district missed payment deadlines to the state for staff health insurance. The state Department of

Community Health notified the state Department of Education last summer that the Dublin schools had not paid any employer contributions to the State Health Benefit Plan for fiscal year 2025, totaling $5.6 million.

And in March, the Georgia Department of Labor notified the school system that it owed $435,798.32 in unpaid taxes, interest, penalties, and costs.

Officials also reported that Dublin schools failed to submit complete audits for four years in a row.

The state board recommended on Wednesday that Kemp suspend the Dublin board members.

Kemp can appoint temporary replacements. He empaneled a committee to recommend nominees.

Matt Donaldson, the education board member who represents the area, will chair the nominating committee. Two others are state lawmakers who represent the area: Sen. Larry Walker, III, R-Perry, the president pro tempore; and Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin, House appropriations chairman. The final two members are former Dublin Mayor Phil Best and local resident Edwin May.