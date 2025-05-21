Georgia authorities have arrested a Missouri man for the 2006 murder of his wife, marking a breakthrough in a cold case that has mystified Coffee County residents for nearly two decades.

What We Know: Jon Worrell was arrested May 20 in Maryville, Missouri and charged with malice murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and aggravated battery in the death of Doris Worrell. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Coffee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest, crediting “relentless efforts” across multiple states and jurisdictions.

Doris was found shot inside Jon’s Sports Park, the couple’s Douglas business, on September 20, 2006. Investigators pursued leads domestically and internationally before securing charges. Jon awaits an extradition hearing in Missouri to return to Georgia for prosecution.

By The Numbers

19: Years since Doris Worrell’s death

58: Jon Worrell’s current age

39: Doris Worrell’s age at the time of her death

Take Action: Those with information about the case are urged to contact the GBI at 1-800-597-8477. Community advocates recommend reviewing the National Domestic Violence Hotline’s resources at thehotline.org for support.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.