A large trash fire burned Sunday at Morgan County’s waste transfer facility. No firefighters were hurt.
What happened: Firefighters faced high heat and humidity while putting out the fire. A transfer facility is a site where local trash is collected before being moved elsewhere for disposal.
What is still unknown: Morgan County Fire Rescue did not say what caused the fire.
What comes next: Firefighters planned to return later Sunday to check for hot spots.
B.T. Clark is the Publisher of The Georgia Sun and author of Principles Are Like Pants… You Ought to Have Some. Over two decades in journalism, he has served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc., earning multiple awards along the way. His work has appeared in newspapers across the state, including The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal.