Georgia drivers are paying an average of $3.79 per gallon for regular gas. Filling a 15-gallon tank costs about $56.85 at that price.

What changed: The state average rose 3 cents in the past week, 7 cents in the past month and 88 cents in the past year. Gas averaged $2.91 per gallon in Georgia one year ago.

What is driving prices: Crude oil climbed above $80 per barrel as uncertainty continued near the Strait of Hormuz. Gas demand has slowed, but higher oil prices continue to keep gas prices up.

“Georgia drivers are seeing gas prices climb again as global oil markets react to ongoing uncertainty in the Middle East. While pump prices remain volatile, drivers can save money by comparing prices and filling up where fuel costs less,” AAA spokeswoman Montrae Waiters said.

Prices across Georgia: Atlanta had the highest listed metro average at $3.83 per gallon. Hinesville-Fort Stewart averaged $3.82, followed by Gainesville at $3.78. Albany averaged $3.73, Rome averaged $3.70 and Catoosa-Dade-Walker had the lowest listed average at $3.67.

Averages Explained: The prices above reflect averages across thousands of gas stations statewide, compiled by AAA. That means you may well find gas cheaper — or more expensive — than the figures cited here at a specific station near you. An average is the middle of a wide range, not a price every station charges. If your local gas station is cheaper, great — that station is pulling the average down. We know, math is hard sometimes.

Across the country: The national average rose 5 cents this week to $4.06 per gallon. It was $3.94 a month ago and $3.14 one year ago. The national record was $5.01 June 14, 2022, while Georgia’s record was $4.49 June 15, 2022.

What drivers can do: Gas prices can change overnight. Drivers can use the AAA TripTik Travel planner to check gas and electric charging prices along their route.