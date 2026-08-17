What happened: Savannah police said officers went to the 1700 block of East Victory Drive at about 9:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a break-in in progress. Officers saw a man run from the back of the building, chased him on foot and arrested him, according to the department.

Police identified the man as 47-year-old Nathaniel Lewis. A department spokesman said officers found items taken from the business, but it did not list those items or say how much they were worth. Police also did not say whether the items had been returned to the business.

The charges: Lewis faces three counts of burglary, along with charges of obstruction and criminal damage to property, police said. A burglary charge accuses someone of entering a building without permission to commit a crime inside.

The investigation: Police said they are checking whether Lewis was involved in other crimes. The department did not identify those cases or say whether they involved other businesses.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Police also accept anonymous tips through the Savannah Police Department mobile app.

⚠️ Reminder: Crime articles contain only charges and information from police reports and law enforcement statements. Suspects and defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.