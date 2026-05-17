A stretch of I-285 in southwest Atlanta is closed in both directions Sunday, and truck drivers are being told to stay off Cascade Road.
What’s happening: I-285 is shut down in both directions between Exit 5 at Langford Parkway and Exit 10 at I-20. The Georgia Department of Transportation says trucks must use SR 166/Langford Parkway to get around the closure.
Why Cascade Road is a problem: Trucks that try to use Cascade Road as a shortcut will hit a dead end at Fairburn Road, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Drivers who go that way could get trapped with no way out.
The detour route: The approved path for trucks runs east on Langford Parkway to the Downtown Connector, the section of I-75 and I-85 that cuts through downtown Atlanta, then back to I-285 at I-20.
What’s important: The Georgia Department of Transportation says all drivers should avoid the area if they can. Truck drivers face the biggest risk if they pick the wrong route, since large vehicles have far fewer options once they are stuck on a dead-end road.
How this affects real people: Anyone driving through southwest Atlanta on I-285 Sunday will need to find another way. Truck drivers should confirm their route before they get close to the closure.
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B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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