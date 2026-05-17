What happened: Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of E. 38th St. Officers were first alerted by ShotSpotter, a system that automatically picks up the sound of gunfire and notifies police. Before they even arrived, more calls came in reporting a man lying wounded in the road. They found him when they got there. Emergency crews responded and tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.

The arrest: Savannah police arrested 55-year-old Gregory Green on Saturday. He faces charges of murder and aggravated assault. Murder relates to the death itself. The aggravated assault charge covers the act of attacking someone with a deadly weapon.

What’s next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app. Green is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.