SAVANNAH — A 55-year-old Savannah man is charged with murder after a shooting two days ago left another man dead in the street.
What happened: Police say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of E. 38th St. Officers were first alerted by ShotSpotter, a system that automatically picks up the sound of gunfire and notifies police. Before they even arrived, more calls came in reporting a man lying wounded in the road. They found him when they got there. Emergency crews responded and tried to save him, but he died from his injuries.
The arrest: Savannah police arrested 55-year-old Gregory Green on Saturday. He faces charges of murder and aggravated assault. Murder relates to the death itself. The aggravated assault charge covers the act of attacking someone with a deadly weapon.
What’s next: The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or submit an anonymous tip through the Savannah Police Department’s mobile app. Green is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.
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