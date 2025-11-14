A tractor-trailer driver survived after a train slammed into his truck early Friday morning in Lithonia, leaving him counting his blessings instead of his injuries.

What Happened: A CSX train collided with a semi-truck carrying pickup trucks at the Turner Hill Road crossing near Covington Highway around 5 a.m. The crash destroyed the truck and flipped the cab onto its side.

What’s Important: Driver Toree Davis walked away without injuries.

Between the Lines: The collision also knocked down a utility box and a small power pole, though power stayed on in the area and traffic signals continued working. The crash caused delays on Covington Highway for several hours Friday morning.

What’s Next: CSX is investigating what led to the collision.

The Sources: CSX