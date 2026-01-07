The I-75 northbound on-ramp at Eisenhower Parkway in Macon has reopened after a semi-truck carrying an oversized load partially lost its cargo Wednesday afternoon.

What Happened

A commercial semi-truck was traveling on the I-75 North on-ramp at Eisenhower Parkway around 1:13 p.m. Wednesday when part of its oversized load slid off the flatbed while the driver navigated a curve, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver stopped immediately after the load shifted.

No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.

What Changed

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office blocked the on-ramp while its Traffic Division investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.

The ramp has since reopened to traffic.

The Detour

While the ramp was closed, the sheriff’s office asked drivers heading north on I-75 to use alternate on-ramps at:

Pio Nono Avenue

Rocky Creek Road

Mercer University Drive

Drivers were also advised to avoid the area around I-75 North and Interstate 16 from Eisenhower Parkway during the closure.