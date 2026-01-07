The I-75 northbound on-ramp at Eisenhower Parkway in Macon has reopened after a semi-truck carrying an oversized load partially lost its cargo Wednesday afternoon.
What Happened
A commercial semi-truck was traveling on the I-75 North on-ramp at Eisenhower Parkway around 1:13 p.m. Wednesday when part of its oversized load slid off the flatbed while the driver navigated a curve, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver stopped immediately after the load shifted.
No other vehicles were involved, and no injuries were reported.
What Changed
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office blocked the on-ramp while its Traffic Division investigated and crews worked to clear the scene.
The ramp has since reopened to traffic.
The Detour
While the ramp was closed, the sheriff’s office asked drivers heading north on I-75 to use alternate on-ramps at:
- Pio Nono Avenue
- Rocky Creek Road
- Mercer University Drive
Drivers were also advised to avoid the area around I-75 North and Interstate 16 from Eisenhower Parkway during the closure.
B.T. Clark
B.T. Clark is an award-winning journalist and the Publisher of The Georgia Sun. He has 25 years of experience in journalism and served as Managing Editor of Neighbor Newspapers in metro Atlanta for 15 years and Digital Director at Times-Journal Inc. for 8 years. His work has appeared in several newspapers throughout the state including Neighbor Newspapers, The Cherokee Tribune and The Marietta Daily Journal. He is a Georgia native and a fifth-generation Georgian.