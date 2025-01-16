These Are Georgia’s 5 Most Feared Roads in Winter

Drivers across Georgia face icy challenges in winter, especially when snow falls or water freezes on roads. Five state highways in Georgia made a national list of the most feared winter roads.

❄️ What’s Happening: A national survey by Gunther VW Daytona asked 3,000 drivers to name the roads they fear most during icy and snowy conditions. Five Georgia highways made the list of 200.

🚩 Georgia’s Most Feared Roads Are:

I-75: Spanning the state from the Florida line to the Tennessee border, this busy corridor passes through Atlanta and Macon. Ice in the northern sections creates major risks. I-285: Known as “The Perimeter” around Atlanta, this highway already sees high accident rates due to congestion. Ice and sleet only increase the danger. State Route 85: Connecting Riverdale and Fayetteville, this route features sharp curves and visibility challenges, making it particularly dangerous when icy. I-20: Running east-west through major cities like Augusta and Atlanta, this road’s elevated sections and bridges are especially prone to freezing. State Route 42 (Moreland Avenue): A heavily trafficked urban road in Atlanta, it’s notorious for accidents. Winter weather worsens the risks with slippery surfaces and traffic backups.

🌨️ Why It Matters: Winter driving poses unique dangers, especially on roads with heavy traffic, sharp curves, or elevated sections. Black ice, which is nearly invisible, adds to the risks. Across the U.S., driving fatalities increase during the colder months due to snow, ice, and shorter daylight hours.

🔎 The Bigger Picture: The nation’s top feared route was Alaska’s Dalton Highway.

🛑 Tips for Safer Winter Driving: Gunther VW Daytona shared critical safety tips for icy conditions:

Slow Down: Reduce speed to maintain control. Increase Following Distance: Keep at least 5–10 seconds between your car and the one ahead. Avoid Sudden Movements: Smooth steering and braking can prevent skids. Check Tires: Ensure proper inflation and tread, and consider winter tires if needed. Prepare for Emergencies: Carry blankets, water, flashlights, and a fully charged phone.

📅 What’s Next: With subfreezing temperatures expected to grip the eastern U.S. into next week, Georgia drivers should stay prepared and consider postponing non-essential trips during storms.

🛠️ Take Action: Keep your vehicle in top shape, watch for black ice on bridges and shaded areas, and stay informed about weather forecasts. When conditions become dangerous, the safest option is to stay home.